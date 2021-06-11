Kanika Mann Confirms Not Doing Barrister Babu; The Actress To Feature In An OTT Project

Actress Kanika Mann, who shot to fame with the lead role in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, recently confirmed that she will not be doing Barrister Babu. For the unversed, reports were stating that Kanika would be playing grown-up Bondita in the show after its leap. Now, looks like the leap will take some more time, hence, reports state that she has backed out of the show.

Kanika Mann confirmed that she was offered the role by the makers but couldn't do it due to the delay in the leap. The young actress also confirmed that she has signed an OTT project. Kanika told Times of India, "Yes, it is true that as of now I am not playing the grown-up Bondita though I was really excited to be a part of the show. I was finalised for the role but I had not signed the contract. The leap was taking some time and meanwhile, I got this really good offer for an OTT project. I had a word with the producer of the show Shashi (Mittal) ma'am before taking up the OTT project and she was okay with the decision."

Notably, Kanika Mann also stated that she will be a part of Barrister Babu if she wraps up her OTT project before the leap of the show. A source informed TOI that Meera Deosthale or Adaa Khan could be a part of Barrister Babu. The makers have also started auditioning actresses again for the role. Hence, we will have to wait a little longer to know who will play the grown-up Bondita in the show.

Talking about Barrister Babu, the show stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. It also features Rishi Khurana, Chandan K Anand, Pranali Rathod, Viraj Kapoor, Jason Shah, Barsha Chatterjee and others in supporting roles.