Kratika Sengar Bids Goodbye To Choti Sarrdaarni As Nimrit Ahluwalia Aka Meher Re-Enters

Kratika Sengar had entered Choti Sarrdaarni after Nimrit Ahluwalia exited the show. The latter had taken a short break due to health issues. But now, Nimrit has re-entered the show and Kratika will be exited the show.

Recently, Choti Sarrdaarni team bid her a farewell. Kratika was seen in her bridal costume, and the entire team cheered her as she cut the cake.

Sharing a few pictures and video from the small party, Kratika wrote on her Instagram account, "This beautiful journey of Sandhya comes to an end. Sandhya in this very short span of time got so much love and affection from you all.. I'm really happy to have done this lead cameo for #chottisardarni & @cockcrowpictures @cockcrowandshaika_ent, met such nice people, made some beautiful memories. Thankyou @rajeshramsingh and Bharti Sharma for trusting in me to pull off your show for a month n half without nimrit being around. ❤️"

Avinesh Rekhi, who plays the role of Sarab, commented on Kratika's post, "You will be missed @itsmekratika ..i had an amazing and a wonderful experience working with with you , you are a thorough professional and an amazing person , always remain the same..😊😊."

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Meher Enters During Sarab & Sandhya's Wedding; Ankit Gera's Entry To Bring NEW Twist

Currently in the show, Sandhya (Kratika) is all set to marry Sarab. But, at the right time, Meher (Nimrit), who is assumed dead by the family, gains consciousness and rushes to her house. She stops the wedding and finally returns to her house.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni: Nimrit Ahluwalia To Re-Enter; Will Kratika Sengar Exit The Show?

Also, as per report, Rohit Lamba will be entering Choti Sarrdaarni. He will be seen playing the role of Yash in the show.