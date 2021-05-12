Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Makers To Reveal First Look Soon; Fans Super Excited

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Recently, the makers/channel dropped a hint by sharing a picture of a visiting card of Dev Dixit. Now the channel has shared a video and captioned it as, "Aapka dher saara pyaar finally rang le aaya... Kyunki #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi is BACK with a brand new season! Stay tuned to our socials for the first look soon. @shaheernsheikh @iam_ejf @supriyapilgaonkar."

The video had sliders of messages of fans and the makers! The first slider of the video had Dev and Sonakshi fans' posts, in which they praised the couple and requested the makers to bring the show back with the song of the show playing in the backdrop. The other sliders of the video had messages which read as, "We saw your love. We saw your requests. We saw your wishes. How could we not fulfill them?" "That's right Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi... is back with Season 3" and "First look out soon only on Sony Entertainment Television."

As soon as the channel shared the video, fans were super excited and asked the makers to reveal the first poster and promo of the show. Take a look at a few comments!

Sbfc_shaheerbirdiesfanclub: Woohoo Finally! Waitingggggggggggg for the promo 😍.

Varuniacslove: WE ARE ALL STUCK BETWEEN STAY TUNED AND SOON 😭😭 NOW PLEASE LISTEN TO US AND REVEAL THE FIRST LOOK SOON PLSSS.

Devakshifairytale: My BABIESS ARE COMING BACKKKKKKKKKKK😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Forever.ejfian: Am I dreaming 😨😵😭😭😭😭 believe nhi ho raha.

Ankita_shaheer_perfectionist: Ufff Cant waittt 🔥🔥❤️❤️ thank u so much.

Devakshisfitoor: thank you so much for keeping our request and bringing back our show! 🥺😭❤️