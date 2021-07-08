Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani: 5 Reasons To Watch Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes’ Show

Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev and Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi's love story from Sony TV's popular franchise Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has touched the right chords with viewers over the years, making the show return for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3!

Lovingly called Devakshi by their die-hard fans, their chemistry has been adored for setting the right example for couple goals! Here's why!

Simplicity



In a world filled overtly with drama, the simplicity depicted by the protagonists Dev and Sonakshi established an instant connect with the viewers. Their love echoes through simple gestures, sometimes unspoken... in a way telling their fans that in love, it is the little things that matter.

As Real As It Gets



The camaraderie between #Devakshi has especially been loved because it reflects nuggets of reality. While Dev is a man who seems perfect from the outside, but is deeply complex within, Sonakshi is a strong woman who always stands up for herself and her beliefs.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Feels He Has Grown With The Show; Reveals Big Thing He Learnt From It

The Shades Of Today's Woman

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi moved with the times by showcasing Sonakshi multitasking as a wife, daughter-in-law, mother and also a successful career woman.

Understanding & Maturity

Dev and Sonakshi have an innate understanding with each other, and that is an essential ingredient in every love story. They have their chemistry, but also conflicts. There are moments of anger, but they share a lot of love equally. They go separate ways, but also come together. The couple moves along with the high and lows of their relationship based on a strong understanding and maturity.

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 PROMOS: Quick Recap! Devankshi Reveal How They Met & Give Relationship Update

Living All The Colors Of Love

Love goes through all seasons, and true love withstands every storm. The third season of the show unfolds a new chapter in Dev and Sonakshi's story as a reminder for couples that experiencing different shades and phases of love only adds more color to the relationship rather than making it fade away.

Stay tuned and get ready for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 starting July 12, 2021, every Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm only on Sony TV.