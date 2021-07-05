Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Feels He Has Grown With The Show; Reveals Big Thing He Learnt From It

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the popular and most-loved shows on television. The audience loved Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' jodi so much that they even nicknamed the couple as Devankshi (amalgamation of their screen names- Dev and Sonakshi). On public demand, the show will be soon returning with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The upcoming season will see how Dev and Sonakshi's relationship evolve further.

Shaheer as Dev Dixit impressed everyone with his on-screen charisma. He made us go weak in the knees with his romantic side and set a benchmark for being the ideal son and also set some parenting goals. Just like how his character Dev has evolved as a son, lover, husband and father, the actor feels that he too has grown with the show.

The actor said in a statement, "A person undergoes various changes not just physically but emotionally as well through the course of his or her lifetime. As humans, we end up forging bonds with different types of people who end up teaching us in many ways. Any relationship has its own journey."

He also revealed that the big thing he learnt from the show is that communication is key in any relationship. He further added, "When I took up this show, I had a different perspective about a lot of things. But as the show progressed, I grew too. As Dev's character evolved, so did I. I had a lot to take back from Dev in terms of relationships and the challenges one might face. One big thing that I have learnt is that communication is key in any relationship - be it as a lover, as a son or as a parent."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi- Nayi Kahani will be premiered on July 12, 2021 at 8.30 pm only on Sony TV. Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.