Kumkum Bhagya 2000 Special Episode Promo: Prachi Calls Rhea-Ranbir's Marriage Invalid; Gives Her Stern Warning

Kumkum Bhagya is taking a major turn with Rhea and Ranbir's wedding and Prachi's pregnancy tracks. Recently, Mugdha Chaphekar, who plays the role of Prachi, had spoken about the leap that recently happened. She had told IANS, "The leap has brought in a lot of twists and turns, and I am really excited for the upcoming track where Prachi finds herself in a fix. On one hand, her parents are still in coma, while the love of her life - Ranbir is getting married to Prachi's sister Rhea, who has caused a lot of chaos in Prachi's life."

The makers released a promo of 2000 Episodes special mahasaptah in which the major twist is shown! In the promo, Rhea and Ranbir are seen married and are welcomed home. As Rhea does 'gruh pravesh', Prachi pours water on Rhea's footprints and tells her that Ranbir is married to her and Rhea-Ranbir's marriage is not valid.Prachi is in revenge mode and snatches Rhea's varmala. As Rhea tries to slap her, Prachi stops and warns her by telling, "Behen ho sautan banne ka sapna mat dekho (You are my sister, do not dream of becoming 'sautan')." Prachi's this avatar surprises everyone.The makers captioned the promo as, "2000 special episodes mahasaptah mein, uthakar ek bada kadam apna suhaag waapas lene laut aayi hai Prachi, par kya iss baar ho paayenge #Pranbir ek?"

Coming back to the show, as soon as Prachi gets to know about her pregnancy, she decides to tell it to Ranbir. In the upcoming episode, she rushes to Ranbir's house, but gets to know that he is getting married to Rhea. On the other hand, Rhea is happy that her plan is successful and Prachi lost as she is getting married to Ranbir now.

However, Ranbir is in dilemma, as he is unable to forget Prachi. He tries to tell it to Rhea, but Vikram stops him.

Well, it has to be seen how Rhea convinces Ranbir to get married to her and what Prachi will do to get her husband back and expose Rhea!