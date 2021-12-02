Carry Minati's 'The Land Of Bigg Boss' & Shaheer-Hina's 'Baarish' Among Top 10 Trending YouTube Videos Of 2021

It's that time of year again when we will get to know what fared well in the year 2021! The top 10 most popular videos and creators of the year 2021 on YouTube (in India) are out! And guess what! YouTuber Carry Minati's Bigg Boss troll video 'The Land Of Bigg Boss' and Television popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's episode 'Bhinde Jumps Off Balcony' have made it to the top 10 trending videos of 2021. Among music videos, Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' has made it to the top 10 list.

Check out other videos that made it to the top 10 trending videos and also take a look at top 10 YouTube creators of 2021!

Top 10 Trending YouTube Videos

1. Zombie: The Living Dead

2. Paagal Beta 13 (Jokes)

3. TVF's Aspirants' UPSC-Optional Me Kya Hai?

4. The Land Of Bigg Boss by Carry Minati

5. Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Finals (Hindi)

6. The Mummy Returns by Ashish Chanchlani

7. Bhai-Behan Aur Chudail by Rachit Rojha

8. Dindora: Ep O1: Lag Gayi by BB Ki Vines

9. Roommate-Stand Up Comedy Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

10. Binde Jumps Off Balcony: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Top 10 Music Videos



1. Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye

2. Bhojpuri Song: Kunware Me Ganga Nahaile Bani

3. Badshah & Jacqueline's Paani Paani

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Baarish Ki Jaaye

5. Honey Singh's Saiyaan Ji

6. Love Story's Saranga Dariya

7. Bhojpuri Song: Nadi Bich Naiya Dole

8. Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh's Baarish Ban Jaana

9. Dhee ft. Arivu's Enjoy Enjaami

10. Shershaah's Raataan Lambiyan

Top 10 Creators



1. Total Gaming

2. Techno Gamerz

3. Jkk Entertainment

4. Crazy XYZ

5. A_S Gaming

6. Lokesh Gamer

7. Mr. Indian Hacker

8. Village Cooking Chan

9. Round2hell

10. Gyan Gaming

Top 10 Breakout Creators



1. Harpreet SDC

2. ADITECH

3. The Viral Fever

4. Family Fitness

5. Star Gamers

6. Jeki khan khatri

7. Flight Gamer

8. Rai Live

9. Dance with Alisha

10. Ayush Yadav

Top 10 Shorts Creators

1. A2 Motivation (Arvind Arora)

2. Dushyant Kukreja

3. Sanjoy Das Official

4. Ajay Sharma

5. Baseer Gaming

6. English Connection

7. LittleGlove

8. Mr Gyani Facts

9. Shivam Malik

10. Tsuriki Show