Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Ashwini Yashwant & Swati Saluja To Enter; Pooja Banerjee's New Look Revealed

Of late Kumkum Bhagya has been in the news for its leap. The makers introduced new looks of the lead actors- Abhi, Pragya and Tanu. While Pragya has become super rich and a businesswoman, Abhi has become bankrupt and has shifted to chawl along with his family. While Abhi has took to drinking, Tanu shoplifts things from mall.

In the latest episode, Tanu steals Pragya's bag from the mall. However, Pragya thinks it is Gautam, as he wanted to know about Pragya's company details. Both Pragya and Tanu have a few hit and miss but they haven't come face to face. It has to be seen if with this theft case, she and Tanu meet each other.



On the other hand, Pragya and Abhi too have a few hit and miss. In fact, Abhi even comes to Pragya's house and her room to give her car key, and also ends up giving her towel. The duo somehow feels connections but ignores. At her office, Pragya makes a deal and buys Mehra Mansion to take revenge from Mehras.

Meanwhile, as per Pinkvilla report, Ashwini Yashwant and Swati Saluja will be entering the show as Tanu's friends from chawl.

In the previous episode, we even got glimpse of Rhea aka Pooja Banerjee's New look. Her looks are tomboyish and looks like she has taken to bad habits. Pooja shared her new look picture on her Instagram account and asked fans if they missed her. She wrote, "Did you miss me????? #RheaMehra #Version2.0 #KumKumBhagya #PoojaBanerjee." Many of them commented that they loved her look. It has to be seen what's Rhea's story (is she with Abhi or living lonely), as not much about her has been revealed.

