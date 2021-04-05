Latest TRP Ratings: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Returns; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Out Of Top 5

Anupamaa & Imlie

While Anupamaa has retained the top spot, Imlie has managed to occupy the second place. The shows have managed to garner 3.6 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

YRKKH & SNS 2

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third spot, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has grabbed the fifth place. Both the shows have managed to garner 2.6 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya is still struggling to re-enter top 5, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fourth spot. The shows have managed to garner 1.8 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.6, 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.7, 1.0, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed ratings, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 2.1, 1.8 and 0.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.