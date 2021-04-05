Latest TRP Ratings: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Returns; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Out Of Top 5
The latest TRP ratings for Week 12 (March 20-March 26 2021) are out. Anupamaa remains strong at the first spot, while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Among channels, Star Plus has retained top spot Colors TV and Sony TV have witnessed drops. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 10 channels.
Anupamaa & Imlie
While Anupamaa has retained the top spot, Imlie has managed to occupy the second place. The shows have managed to garner 3.6 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.
YRKKH & SNS 2
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third spot, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has grabbed the fifth place. Both the shows have managed to garner 2.6 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya is still struggling to re-enter top 5, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fourth spot. The shows have managed to garner 1.8 and 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.
Other Popular Shows
Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.6, 2.3 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Colors shows Shakti, Kuch Toh Hai, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni and Dance Deewane 3 have managed to get 1.7, 1.0, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
While Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 has grabbed ratings, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has managed to get 2.1, 1.8 and 0.5 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 10 Channels
Star Plus, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Colors TV and Zee TV have grabbed the first five spots while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Dangal, Colors Rishtey and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.
Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2 NEW Promo: Jayati Bhatia Is Back; Makers Introduce 'Choti Simar'
Also Read: Shubhangi Atre, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vipul Roy & Mishkat Varma Test Positive For COVID-19