Latest TRP Ratings: Super Dancer 4 & Imlie Swap Places; Star Plus Retains Top Spot

GHKKPM, Anupamaa & Super Dancer 4

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three spots with 3.6 and 3.1 ratings while Super Dancer 4 has grabbed the third place with 3.0 TRP ratings.

Imlie & TMKOC

While Imlie has dropped to the fourth spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to stay intact at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 2.8TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.3 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 2.3, 2.2 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.1, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings.

Star Plus has retained the top spot. Sab TV, Colors TV, SOny TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.