      Latest TRP Ratings: Super Dancer 4 & Imlie Swap Places; Star Plus Retains Top Spot

      The latest TRP ratings for Week 23 (June 5-June 11 2021) are out. There are no major changes this week. Anupamaa remains strong at the top spot, while Super Dancer 4 and Imlie have swapped their places on the TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus remains strong at the first place. Take a look at top 5 shows and top 7 channels.

      Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained their top three spots with 3.6 and 3.1 ratings while Super Dancer 4 has grabbed the third place with 3.0 TRP ratings.

      While Imlie has dropped to the fourth spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to stay intact at the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 2.8TRP ratings, respectively.

      Zee TV's popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off show Kundali Bhagya, which are still struggling to enter the top 5 spot, have managed to grab 1.3 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 2.3, 2.3, 2.2 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: Pragya To Meet With A Fatal Accident; Wedding Drama To End On A Cliffhanger

      Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.1, 1.1, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

      Sony TV's Indian Idol 12 and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 2.7 and 0.4 TRP ratings.
      Star Plus has retained the top spot. Sab TV, Colors TV, SOny TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag second to seventh places, respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
