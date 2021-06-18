Barrister Babu: Anchal Sahu To Romance Pravisht Mishra Aka Anirudh?

Colors' popular show Barrister Babu has been in the news since a long time, especially regarding the leap. There have been many reports that suggest that the makers have approached popular actresses to play grown-up Bondita, which is now being played by Aurra Bhatnagar. The latest reports suggest that Anchal Sahu has been shortlisted to play the female lead for the show.

As per Tellychakkar's report, Anchal Sahu, who was seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Meri Durga, will play grown-up Bondita and will be seen romancing Pravisht Mishra on-screen, who plays the role of Anirudh.

However, there is no confirmation from the actress or the makers about the same.

Earlier, there were reports that popular actresses Reem Sheikh and Ashnoor Kaur were also approached for the show. While Reem had apprehensions entering an on-going show, Ashnoor couldn't be a part of the project because of her board exams. Also, a few reports even suggested that Kanika Mann has been finalised for the role. However, the actress will not be doing the show as she is making her debut in the digital space. Apparently, she has been paired opposite Arjun Bijlani in the web series, that will be a love story of a couple with a generation gap.

There were also reports that Adaa Khan has been finalised for the show, but the actress denied being approached for the show.

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that Bhavya Sachdeva will be entering the show and his entry will bring a new twist.

In the latest episode, Thakumaa wants Bondita to settle down and tries to get Bondita remarried, but Bondita refuses to do it. She also insults Anirudh. Apparently, Thakumaa takes Bondita to temple by intoxicating her while Anirudh tries to stop the wedding. Bondita gets into her senses and tells everyone that Thakumaa lied to them and she is already married. She also reveals that her marriage broke as child marriage is a crime now. Finally, they call of the wedding.