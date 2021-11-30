Mallika Dua Says Her Father Vinod Dua's Condition Is 'Beyond Critical'; Requests People Not To Spread Rumours

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised due to COVID earlier this year, is in the ICU. His daughter, actress-comic Mallika Dua said his condition is 'beyond critical'. The actress has been updating about his health on her Instagram stories and requested people not to spread rumours about her father's demise.

She wrote, "My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible."

She further wrote, "Request everyone to not spread rumours about my father's demise. He is in the ICU, fighting still. Whatever be the outcome. Let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation, please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter."The latest she revealed is that he has been shifted to another hospital and remains to be extremely critical and fragile.

She wrote, "Upon advice of doctors. He was moved to the Apollo Hospital ICU last night where he can be cared for better. He remains extremely critical and fragile. He has been a fighter his entire life. Uncompromising and relentless. His family is the same when it comes to him. Mama would not have given up on him or watch him give up on himself. She will guide us to do what's best for him. My sister and I are okay. We were raised by the strongest."

She added that she will post the next update on his status after she speaks to the doctors after morning rounds.

The journalist and his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak. He lost his wife in June after a prolonged battle with COVID. The veteran journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals.