Malvi Malhotra On Not Getting Help From Kangana Ranaut: I Was Waiting For Her Help But Nothing Happened

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed by an alleged producer in October 2020 for rejecting his marriage proposal, recently expressed her disappointment for not getting help by Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, when Malvi was attacked, the Manikarnika actress had publicly promised the victim on Twitter that she will help her. However, the actress has now revealed that Kangana didn't come forward to help her.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Malvi Malhotra said, "I had a lot of faith in Kangana and I believed that she will come forward to help me and fight against this issue. So, I requested one of the doctors taking care of me to record a video and put it in the public domain. The same day Kangana tweeted about it. She was targeting the industry and nepotism but she tweeted that she will come and help me and fight for me in this case."

Malvi is not shocked but surprised with Kangana Ranaut's behaviour. While sharing her feeling about the same, the TV actress said, "But after that, when I got discharged, I was waiting for her to come forward and help, but nothing happened. Not only her, but no one even from her team contacted me. I was surprised."

The actress revealed that it was Urmila Matondkar who helped her during tough times, and even told her that they are making some laws in Maharashtra for women to feel protected in the state. "She realised that it was her moral responsibility to help me as a woman," Malvi added.

Talking about Malvi Malhotra's career, the actress has worked in several TV shows including a popular daily soap Udaan. She also did some brand endorsements. She has also featured in the Hindi film Hotel Milan and several Tamil films.

