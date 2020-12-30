Malvi Malhotra Reveals Urmila Matondkar Helped Her Overcome Fear; Adds She Assured Her Of Safety

Television actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed by a producer-stalker after she turned down his marriage proposal and underwent plastic surgery, recently met Urmila Matondkar. Malvi revealed that the Bollywood actress helped her overcome fear and even assured her of her safety.

The Udaan actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was really nice meeting Urmila Matondkar. I got to know that she was on my side throughout. In fact, she called a lot of people to support me judicially and asked to take strict action in this matter. When I met her, she was very happy to see me recovering. She is a very good actress but more than that she is a woman of substance and emotions."

Malvi said that she is really happy that Urmila joined Shiv Sena as she deserves to be in a powerful position. The actress further said, "After I met and spoke to Urmila Matondkar, I really feel safe in Mumbai now because of the support she gave me. Even my parents are happy that she assured me of my safety."

Talking about the horrific incident, Malvi said that she saw death very closely as the guy tried to kill her. She further said that such mad psycho people spoil the name of the industry and she will stand up against such people. She wants people to boycott such people.

Malvi had also shared a picture snapped with Urmila and captioned it, "It was great meeting you Mam .Thank you so much @urmilamatondkarofficial for your support . You are very kind soul . You helped me so much quietly. @kanganaranaut She is a lier , only shouts and do nothing . Thankful to @shivsena @mumbaipolice 🙏."

