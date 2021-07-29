    For Quick Alerts
      Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 To Go Off-Air Next Week Due To Poor TRP Ratings: Report

      Here's sad news for fans! Star Plus show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead roles, is going off-air soon. Isn't it shocking? Well, the show was launched by Rajan Shahi and Pearl Grey in March 2021. A report published in Times of India states that the sequel of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya will end in the next few days.

      A source close to the development informed the portal, "The sequel has not done well in terms of rating ever since it was launched. Several tracks were introduced to spice up the show but nothing worked. The makers even took a year's leap but even that didn't help. So, this decision was finally taken to wrap up the show in the next few days."

      While talking about the cast's reaction, the source said, "The news has come as a shock to the entire cast and crew of the show, who have just got to know about the development." Well, fans will be heartbroken after learning about Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 going off-air. As of now, none of the cast members have given any official statement on the same yet.

      Talking about the show, it was recently in the news when the producer of the show, Pearl Grey got engaged to actor Ashish Kapoor. The couple exchanged rings on July 12, 2021. Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 also stars Anupam Shyam, Tina Philip, Asmita Sharma, Sachal Tyagi, Aalika Sheikh, Parvati Sehgal, Dhruvin Sanghvi, Chetan Hansraj, Shivani Gosain and others in key roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 16:06 [IST]
