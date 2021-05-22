Spoiler Alert! Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 To Take A Leap; Krishna Will Lose His Memory

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll in the lead roles, is gaining immense popularity amongst the masses. They are playing the roles of Pratigya and Krishna respectively. The show is getting interesting with its current plot, and viewers are damn excited to know what will happen in Pratigya and Krishna's life. Amidst all, we have received some interesting update about the show, which might surprise you.

The viewers will witness a major twist in the upcoming episodes of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2. Notably, the show is all set to take a leap of one and a half year, after which Krishna and Pratigya will be seen separated from each other. In the latest episode of the show, Krishna was seen learning about his mother giving poison to Pratigya. She even asked Pratigya to make Krishna hate her so much so that he marries someone else.

After learning about Amma ji's act, Krishna broke all his ties with his mother and left house with Pratigya to start a new life. Interestingly, the plot will take a major twist when Krishna and Pratigya meet with an accident, after which the show will take a leap.

Also Read : Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Krishna Is Safe, But Is The Family Trying To Get Rid Of Pratigya?

Later, Pratigya finds herself in an ashram after being in coma for a while. On the other hand, Krishna loses his memory and stays with Meera in Sajjan Singh's house. After finding Krishna with Meera, Pratigya gets a shock, but Kesar tells her the real story behind Krishna's mental condition. Now, it will be interesting to see how Pratigya will remind Krishna about her?

Also Read : Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pooja Gor Happy About The Sequel's TRP Ratings (Exclusive)

Meanwhile, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 is being produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions. The show also stars Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh in pivotal roles. It airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. Stay tuned for more updates about Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2!