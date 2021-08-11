Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Shivangi On Negative Feedback On Current Track; Here's Some Good News For RaghVi Fans

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali has been in the news since its inception due to the unique storyline. Also, fans are loving the lead actors- Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao as Pallavi and Raghav. They have even nicknamed the jodi as RaghVi.

However, the current track has upset fans as Pallavi's ex-husband Mandar is back and wants Pallavi in his life. Raghav and Pallavi are facing test of time as Mandar is creating major rifts between the couple and he has also succeeded in a few of them. Shivangi, who plays the role of Pallavi has reacted to the negative feedback.

She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "We are in a TV industry wherein we have to produce episodes for six days in a week. We have to come up with something new every time. Every while there's a new twist and new story. We're trying our best to entertain people. Sometimes things can go a little off but not trying is not an option for us. We thought this track wherein Pallavi is stuck between her responsibilities and her love might work, but the audience is expecting something else and that's fine. We're getting suggestions and criticism and we're open for all the opinions. But after knowing that the track isn't being appreciated, we're working on changing and altering it."

Shivangi added that sometimes she feels that some comments are a little or too harsh, but she added that she is in a learning phase and doesn't mind criticism. She added that she will take it in a positive stride and will try her best to improve.

On the other hand, producer Sandiip Sikcand also revealed that there will be something interesting for RaghVi fans!

He said, "Fans can expect Raghav and Pallavi coming together strongly, unitedly, fighting this evil called Mandar. We were honestly on a different track on this, we were trying to show Pallavi's dilemma between 'kartavya' and 'pyaar'. I genuinely feel times have changed and I genuinely feel I have to change at times. So we decided and now It will be Raghvi v/s Mandar, and we will show their bond and strength and how when you have love and that bond, you can face every battle that comes is what will be the track ahead for the show."

He added that things will change in storytelling, where there will be more humour and excitement in the way that Raghav and Pallavi deal with Mandar. He further added that while Mandar will create trouble, audiences will get to see Raghav and Pallavi, who are in love with each other, facing him together. Also, now it is not about Pallavi's dilemma anymore, but the couple will be like 'no one can come between us'!

