Mohit Malik And Addite Shirwaikar Blessed With A Baby Boy; See First Glimpse Of Their Son

Actor Mohit Malik and wife Addite Shirwaikar finally became proud parents to a baby boy on April 27, 2021. The Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat actress shared this delightful news with fans on Instagram along with the first glimpse of her son.

Addite captioned the snap as, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After.... Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik. Mohit & Addite."

In the above picture, one can see Mohit and Addite's son, who is trying to hold his mother's finger. The adorable picture will indeed bring a smile to your face. Though the couple has not yet shown the face of their baby boy, this cute picture is enough to make fans happy.

In an interview with Times of India, Mohit Malik revealed that he wanted a girl child, but considers being blessed with a child as God's gift. He feels special that his son was born on Hanuman Jayanti. The actor said, "We feel extremely happy, responsible and blessed by the arrival of our child. I am also happy that my baby was born on Hanuman Jayanti."

On the other hand, Addite Malik said, "I was a bit unwell yesterday, but today, I am feeling better. It's a nine-month journey and I feel very connected with my son because he has been with me for all the nine months. Both Mohit and I are blessed."

A couple of months ago, Mohit had hosted a Maharashtrian style baby shower for Addite Malik. The pictures were trending on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their cute chemistry. A few days ago, Mohit Malik and Addite Malik shared some beautiful pictures from their maternity photoshoot. Addite looked beautiful in all the photos and flaunted her baby bump like a proud mother.

Well, the pregnancy days were not so easy for Addite, as her husband Mohit Malik had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had said that he considers himself guilty for risking his pregnant wife's life by celebrating his birthday with friends. Now, the couple has become parents, and are excited to bring #BabyMalik home as soon as possible!

Filmibeat congratulates Addite and Mohit!