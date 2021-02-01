Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Bids Adieu To His Character; Says ‘Veeranshu Singhania Will Always Be A Part Of Me’

As we all know Naagin 5 is going off-air soon, and it will be replaced by the show's spin-off Kuch Toh Hai. The 5th season of Naagin received solid popularity amongst the masses, and the lead pair Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna caught everyone's attention with their crackling chemistry. Talking about Sharad Malhotra's character Veeranshu Singhania, the actor feels amazing to be a part of the supernatural show.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Sharad Malhotra spoke about the year 2020 and said that bidding goodbye to the show is not that great. He said, "Personally, I had a few losses and setbacks, but I think 2020 has been great, and 2021 has started on a great note, too. But saying goodbye is not too great, it brings back all those memories we had with the cast, all the fun we had on set. Veeranshu Singhania (his character on the show) will always be a part of me, it will be with me forever and I'll always be grateful and thankful to Ekta ma'am for giving me the show."

The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor further said, "The kind of adulation, love, appreciation and warmth I have received all these last six months has been beautiful. It has been so overwhelming. There is so much gratitude and love that I have. I want to thank so many people - my fans, viewers, Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am, the production, my cast and my co-stars."

Sharad Malhotra also thanked Naagin 5's producer Ekta Kapoor for offering him the show. He said, "When the whole world froze, Ekta ma'am offered me this amazing character, and I was lucky to have been part of this huge franchise. I think 2020 has been an amazing year for me. It was the year of the pandemic, but professionally for me, the year was fantastic."

Talking about Kuch Toh Hai, the show stars Harsh Rajput and Krishna Mukherjee in the lead roles. It is starting from February 7, 2021, and will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors.

