Naagin 5 Spin-Off: Kuch Toh Hai Teaser Out; Plot To Revolve Around Krishna Mukherjee-Harsh Rajput's Love Story

Recently, there were reports that Ekta Kapoor's superhit supernatural show Naagin 5 will soon end and it will be replaced by yet another supernatural show that will have naagin and vampire. Now, the makers of the show have revealed the teaser of the show, which will be spin-off of Naagin 5 and is titled Kuch Toh Hai-Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.

The spin-off will star Krishna Mukherjee, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 (as Taamsi, daughter of Vish aka Anita Hassanandani), and Nazar actor Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.

As per the teaser, Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) will consummate their marriage. Since the union of naagin and cheel (eagle) is against the nature of law, their off-spring, which will be born, will create havoc.

While Harsh will play a vampire, Krishna might be seen as naagin. The original cast- Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal will be initially (first few episodes) seen in Kuch Toh Hai, but as the story progresses, it will revolve around Priya (Krishna Mukherjee) and Rehan's (Harsh Rajput) ill-fated love story.

A source revealed to IE that Naagin 5 was always set to be a finite show. However, given it could not garner the required TRPs, the makers decided to end the show with a logical end rather than stretching the plot. The source added, "The makers plan to make this the biggest show in the genre and are pulling out all stops to create a great supernatural tale."

Kuch Toh Hai-Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein will be start from February 7, on weekends, at 8 pm on Colors TV.

