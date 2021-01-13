Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna Shares Her Lohri Plans; Says ‘Waiting To Begin Punjabi New Year On A Positive Note’

Lohri is being celebrated across the country today (January 13, 2021), to mark the end of the winter season. People from Punjab, celebrate this auspicious festival, which is linked with crop harvest. Especially, people light a holy bonfire and enjoy the joyful fest while singing and dancing around it. Like commoners, TV celebrities are also very excited to celebrate Lohri this year.

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna recently shared her Lohri 2021 plans. The actress who is playing the role of Bani in the supernatural show, said, "I feel that Lohri is the perfect time and joyous way of connecting with your family and friends. It is that time of the year when we all get together and celebrate with some traditional dance and by performing rituals. While this time the gathering is going to be restricted, preparations for Lohri are in full swing at home! We are going to light a bonfire at home and gorge on 'Makki Di Roti' and 'Sarso Da Saag' along with sweet gobhi pickles. I am all set for the Lohri fun and am waiting to begin the Punjabi New Year on a positive note."

Talking about her show, reports suggest that Naagin 5 will go off-air in February 2021. A source close to Indian Express said that the makers have taken the decision citing its low TRP. The team is working on the new show, which will be based on vampires. More details about the same are yet to be revealed.

