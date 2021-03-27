Naagin Fame Adaa Khan Shares Advantages Of Playing Negative Characters On Small Screen

Adaa Khan, who shot to fame with her role of Shesha in Naagin 1 and 2, recently shared her thoughts about playing positive and negative characters in her career. Adaa considers herself lucky to get an opportunity to explore her acting skills by playing different characters on the small screen. For the unversed, in the first season of Naagin, Adaa Khan's character Shesha has been shown positive, but in the second one, her role is completely negative.

The actress thinks that she doesn't get stereotyped by the audience for playing only one kind of character. In an interview with Spotboye, Adaa Khan said, "As an actor, you get to do a lot of things and have shades when you are playing an antagonist. If you are playing a negative role, your energy is always super high. Because you have to emote different things. So the fun part is to play the antagonist. With a protagonist, you have to maintain a certain range like be a good girl and behave sober. You can't go all out, your emotions should be controlled."

For the unversed, Adaa Khan played positive roles in the shows like Behenein, Piya Basanti Re, Naagin 1 and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. Talking about her negative roles, she has played a cunning vamp in Amrit Manthan, Naagin 2 and Naagin 3. She has also featured in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Comedy Nights Bachao and so on.

Adaa Khan is all set to make her debut in the digital world. She is currently shooting for the upcoming untitled web series. The details about the same are not yet out.

