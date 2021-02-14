Neha Kakkar’s Husband Rohanpreet Singh Gets ‘Nehu’s Man’ Tattooed On His Arm On Valentine’s Day

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The much in love couple have been painting the town red with their romance on social media. And now, on their first Valentine’s Day post marriage, Rohanpreet has given Neha a special gift as a symbol of his love. He got himself inked on his arm, and his tattoo reads as 'Nehu’s man.’

An ecstatic Neha couldn’t stop gushing over him and was undoubtedly overwhelmed by this gesture. The singer shared a bunch of pictures with Rohan flaunting his tattoo.

Neha penned a sweet note that said, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear.” Check out the post below:

Rohanpret too shared the same set of pictures and declared his love for Neha. He wrote, “Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also You know I am Confused now coz you said this tattoo is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can Proudly say now that I’m #NehusMan. I Love You My Queen!! @nehakakkar Happy Valentine’s Day to You all too! From Your #NehuPreet.” (sic)

For the unversed, the Indian Idol judge tied the knot with Rohanpreet in a grand ceremony in October last year after dating each other for a couple of months. The couple has been enjoying every bit of their married life and have been sharing some special moments with their fans on a regular basis.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar Gets A Special Gift From Rohanpreet Singh On Rose Day, Latter Shares A Cute Post On Propose Day

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12 Judge Neha Kakkar Warns Husband Rohanpreet Singh's Ex-Girlfriends; Avneet Reacts