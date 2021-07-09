Nikki Tamboli Reveals Which Is Close To Heart- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Or BB; Talks About Her Phobias: Exclusive

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most-awaited shows on television. The stunt-based reality show that is hosted by Rohit Shetty and was launched recently will premiere on July 17 on Colors TV. During the launch event, Nikki spoke about her journey with Filmibeat. She also spoke about her phobias and who according to her performed the best in the show and who deserves to win the stunt-based reality show.

About her KKK 11 journey, Nikki said that it was super fun, at the same time dangerous and scary, but it was fun doing the tasks.

When asked about her phobias, she said that she didn't know about her phobias, but after doing the show, she realised that she has brought 10-15 phobias from South Africa to Mumbai. She added that she doesn't get sleep when she remembers 'creepy-crawlies' and reptiles.

About memorable moment doing KKK 11, she said that No matter how much ever depressed they are- as some of them were able to do the stunts, but a few couldn't; some of them would win and a few would lose, but at the end of the day- all of them used to sit together and eat. She added that she had enjoyed a lot, so much that she feels she hasn't done so much stunts in the show. The actress further added that they had the best time doing the show.

When asked about which show - Bigg Boss or KKK is close to her heart, she said that Bigg Boss is close to her heart, but she enjoyed a lot doing KKK as well.

As we all know, Bigg Boss contestants have participated in the show. When asked about her bond with her ex-Bigg Boss contestants- Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla in KKK 11, she said that like in Bigg Boss house, they never fought here, there was only love, friendship; they were supportive in this show and all had a lot of fun.

When asked who performed well in the show, she said Anushka Sen is very brave as the way she did the stunts was amazing. Among male contestants, she said that Vishal Aditya Singh performed well.

When asked who has the winner quality, she named Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani. She said, "Unn dono ne itni gandi tareke se shock khaye hai (They both bore with shock so much), hats off, I can never imagine doing those stunts. One among them should be the winner."

About her preparations for the show, she said that there was no preparation at all as it is not possible in Mumbai as it is dangerous.

About Rohit Shetty, Nikki said that he is a fantastic human being, funny and motivates everyone. She added that he has good sense of humour and as a director he notices everyone- how they perform the stunts and how to motivate them to do the stunts. She further added that how much ever tough the stunt is, when Rohit motivated them, they would do it.

About her takeaways from the show, she said those are memories and experience.