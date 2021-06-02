Nisha Rawal's Counsel Says The Actress Wants To Separate Amicably But Certain Things Went Wrong Somewhere

Rumours of trouble in Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's married life were doing the rounds since a while now. The situation got out of control after Nisha filed police complaint against Karan, who was arrested and later released on bail. Eversince then, both the actors have been releasing statements against each other. Recently, Nisha's counsel revealed that the actress wants to separate amicably and gracefully, but certain things went wrong somewhere.

When asked if the two have moved court, Senior lawyer Mrunalini Deshmukh, who is Nisha Rawal's counsel told TOI that there is no court as of now except that now there is a police complaint but their efforts were to separate amicably.

It has to be recalled that during media interaction, Nisha had alleged that Karan is having an extra-marital affair and was also in a financial mess. To this, Mrunalini said, "All those facts were within her knowledge but she wants to separate amicably and gracefully and as a lawyer one would suggest that as the first option but certain things went wrong somewhere and that is why all the facts have come out."

Also, Karan had revealed in his interview that Nisha was demanding a huge alimony which he said could not afford. Regarding the same Nisha's counsel said, "Whatever it is it can always be negotiated ultimately a wife has the right to ask what she feels is appropriate it may be right or not right legally or financially but does not give anyone the right to get into violence. You may agree to disagree that is how matters are done and the left for the court to decide. But nobody can take law in his or her hands."

