Nisha Rawal Talks About Karan Mehra’s Extramarital Affair; Also Reveals ‘He Sold My Wedding Jewellery’
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed an assault case against him. The actor was released on bail, post which he made a few shocking revealtions about Nisha. The actress, who has remained silent for so long, has finally spoke about their spat. She claimed that the actor is involved in extramarital affair and added spoke about the reason behind asking exorbitant money for alimony. She said that Karan has not left anything for her from her earning and has even sold her wedding jewellery.
The actress also said that the reason behind her for staying silent so long is because she loves him and still she does. She added that it wasn't easy for her to go ahead with the FIR. She further said that every time he would apologise and promise to not repeat it and she would forgive him, but she finally decided to not to be one of those women who worry more about the image.
Nisha further said, "I learnt about him being involved with another woman around a couple of months ago. I saw his text messages to the girl, I saw them for myself. Even after that, I sat him down and told him to talk about it. I have not behaved like a woman who will rip a man into pieces. I asked him if he didn't want to continue then no problem. I flew down to his parents in Noida. My own mother got to know about it a few weeks ago. I hid it from my family and friends, as I wanted to save the marriage. After my mother learnt about the trouble in our marriage, I told her that I was still willing to work on it if he wanted to. After putting up for so long, around a month ago I told him that if he continues to behave like this, then we should split and he agreed. I told him that let's settle it amicably and agree on an X amount. I made my resume, circulated it and started asking for a job since a month. I will do any work to support my child."
She said that she got to know about his affair and ignored repeated abuses as she wanted to keep their marriage intact and was also worried about his image of Naitik (Karan's YRKKH character). She added that she loved him and his parents.
Kashmera Shah Supports Nisha Rawal & Says Karan Mehra Did Hit Her; Adds He Messed Up With Financial Things
Talking about asking exorbitant money as alimony, she says, "It's about my child and me. Over the years, Karan has been the financial head of our family and has taken control of everything, right from Kavish's and my income that comes in from advertisements, etc. He has taken a lot of bills directly into his account. He would also transfer money from my account. I don't even know what my loan account numbers, my property papers are because you trust your partner. I invested in a relationship with complete faith. I finally told him that you are having an affair, you are not happy with me, you don't want to live with me, but now we have a child. If I wasn't a mother, I would have walked out. But that's not the case. I would have still walked out if he had left anything for me from my earnings. He has sold my wedding jewellery as well. I don't know where I felt short as a wife. I have supported him financially, given my all. Despite everything, he has been misbehaving and talking ill about my mother."