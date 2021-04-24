Parth Samthaan Treats Fans With His Sunkissed Beach Picture With A Message Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Parth Samthaan is known as one of the most handsome actors in the Indian television industry. The actor who featured in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's recently-released web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, recently shared throwback pictures of himself from his vacation in the Maldives with a message amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actor wrote, "This phase shall come back soon ..... till then it's important to be home and stay safe .. it's the need of the hour .. stay healthy."

In the above pictures, one can see Parth Samthaan looking handsome in a white shirt and light blue shorts. He is indeed giving beach vibes and driving fans crazy with his charming looks. Apart from that, the message that he has given in the caption is important for all. After all, due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in India (especially Maharashtra), people are again facing strict rules and lockdown imposed by many state governments.

{video1}

Also Read : Parth Samthaan Talks About His Struggling Days; Says He Didn't Have House To Stay & Slept On Marine Drive

Along with that, the shooting of films, TV shows and ads have also been stopped in Maharashtra, due to the second wave of COVID-19. Hence, Parth is very much concerned about the current situation, which is getting out of control. Not only Parth Samthaan, but many TV celebs as well as Bollywood actors are urging people to help each other. They are also using their influence to facilitate people with medicines and oxygen.

Also Read : Parth Samthaan Pens An Emotional Note After His Grandmother Passes Away

Coming back to Parth Samthaan, the actor's latest web show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Patralekhaa and many others in pivotal roles. He was last seen on the small screen opposite Erica Fernandes in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Now, fans are eager to see him on TV once again.