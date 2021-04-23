Pavitra Punia On Her Interfaith Relationship With Eijaz Khan: Everyone Is Happy, But They Want Us To Go Slow

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. The actress had earlier addressed the issue of their different religious backgrounds. In an interview with a leading daily recently, she spoke about her parents' reaction to her interfaith relationship with Eijaz. She said that everyone is happy about their relationship but they want them to take it slow.

She said that both families have met each other. She revealed that her mother is little worried, but her father is very chilled. She also added that her brother knows that Eijaz stays with her, so he meets him.

Pavitra said, "Both Eijaz and my family know about us. His father, brother and extended family everyone knows because they watched us on television. My family is aware, my brother knows he stays with me so he meets Eijaz. My extended family is also aware about Eijaz. I think if there would have been any problem we would have learnt about it. But with God's grace there has been no such issue. Everyone is advising us to go slowly, know each other well and take time."

She further added, "My mom is a little worried because it is a different culture completely. So my mother keeps telling me to first know each other well and understand each other. On the other hand, my father is very chilled out, he is like a live-in, I don't mind, but before taking that big step, know each other well and be sure if you want to spend the rest of your life together. Eijaz is also of the same mindset because he also knows that the religion is different. Everyone is happy about our relationship but they want us to go slow."

Recently, Eijaz made Pavitra's birthday special and the latter was overwhelmed by the actor's sweet gestures.