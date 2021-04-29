Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Had Signed 2 Good Shows But They Have Been Put On Hold Due To COVID-19

Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines post her Bigg Boss 14 stint. The actress won hearts with her funny antics during her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Post Bigg Boss, she has been busy with her personal work, especially with her mother's treatment. She has also bagged a couple of projects, but the actress revealed that they are put on hold due to the pandemic.

Rakhi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was really excited after I came out of the Bigg Boss house. I got the required push for my career which was needed for the past so many years. In fact, I had also signed two very good shows, though I had not received the signing amount, everything else was final. But both these projects have been put on hold because of COVID."

About her mother's treatment, she said that a large part of her money earned has been spent on her mother's surgery. She further revealed how Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan have been helping her.

She added that her mother wouldn't have got the required treatment on time during the lockdown, if Salman hadn't supported her. Rakhi is glad that her mother's operation took place on time.

Rakhi said, "My mother recently got operated upon for a tumour in her stomach. These times are really tough for me and my family. Ever since I entered the industry, my mother has had some or the other major operations. A large part of my earnings have been spent on her surgery. But I am really blessed that this time Salman Khan and Sohail Khan sir took charge of my mother's treatment. The present times are really tough especially for people having medical emergencies in their families. Had I not had Salman sir's support, I am not sure if my mother would have been able to get the required medical treatment in time during lockdown. Yes, BMC is doing its best to provide medical treatment to all emergency patients and cancer patients, like my mother, but the waiting time is too long. I am glad that my mother's operation could take place in time."