Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya & Other Shows' Shooting To Be Affected Due To Goa Lockdown!

The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the country. Many states have/are imposing lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly and infectious virus. Recently, Maharashtra had imposed 15-day lockdown because of which the shooting of television shows was halted, which made the makers to shift their location to other states.

Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani are a few shows that shifted their location to Goa. However, now Goa Government has announced a strict four-day lockdown in the state starting from tomorrow evening (April 29), in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In Goa, the makers of the shows have created a bio-bubble and are shooting. There is no clarity if the lockdown will affect the shooting of the shows. However, a source revealed to Spotboye that they are waiting to know about the next plan of action.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants List: Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal & Others To Participate

The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Looking at the conditions the shoot here will also be halted till the lockdown at least. Though we are also waiting to know the next plan of action."

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Continues To Rule The Chart; Super Dancer Chapter 4 Replaces Indian Idol 12

For the initiated, in Goa, on Tuesday (April 27) reported 2,110 fresh cases and 31 deaths taking the tally to 81,908 and the toll to 1,086. About the lockdown, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was quoted by IE as saying, "People should not panic. All grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate, I also urge migrant labourers not to leave the state. If people do not step out for the next four days we will be successful in breaking the chain of this surge."