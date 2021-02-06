Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Wants Bigg Boss 14 Makers To Let Her Daughter Come Out, Reveals Rakesh Sawant

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is currently disturbed after being discharged from the hospital. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, the Main Hoon Na actress' filmmaker-brother Rakesh Sawant revealed that his mother watched the episode where Rubina threw soap water on Rakhi. After watching the same, she was completely devastated and has asked makers to let her come out of the madhouse.

Rakesh Sawant told TOI, "Unfortunately this was the first episode my mom saw after being discharged from the hospital. She was already in a lot of pain because of her chemotherapy, as there has been a lot of bleeding in her tumour. And when she saw her daughter in such a state, she was hurt further. It was difficult to console her at that time. She, in fact, asked me to ask the makers to let Rakhi come out of the house. She doesn't want her daughter to go through this physical torture at any cost. She loves her a lot and wants her daughter to be happy. No mother at the end of the day, would like such a thing to happen to her daughter on national television. She also feels that whatever Rubina did to Rakhi was not at all justified."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had called Abhinav Shukla 'Tharki' (pervert). Her comment didn't go down well with Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik, and she threw a bucket filled with soap water on Rakhi. Bigg Boss punished Rubina by nominating her for the entire season. Outside the house, Rakhi's mother is shattered with the behaviour of other housemates towards her daughter.

In the latest promo of Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan can be seen bashing Rakhi Sawant for her way of entertaining people. He even opened the main door of the house, and asked her to walk out if she is planning to continue to do the same thing.

