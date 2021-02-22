Rakhi Sawant Wants To Have A Baby Post Bigg Boss 14; Says ‘I Don't Need A Vicky Donor For My Child’

Rakhi Sawant is the Entertainment queen in India. The controversial diva left no stone unturned to keep viewers engaged with her funny actions in Bigg Boss 14 house. The Main Hoon Na actress was one of the top 5 finalists on the Salman Khan. In the grand finale, she opted out of the game by taking Rs 14 lakh cash. Well, the host Salman Khan appreciated her decision and wished her all the best for future work.

Amidst all, after coming out of the BB 14 house, Rakhi Sawant made some shocking revelation in an interaction with the media. When Rakhi was inside the house, she has often spoken about her husband Ritesh. She had made some big revelations about him inside the house. But now, she wants to raise her child with him.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi Sawant said, "Now my priority is to become a mother and experience motherhood. I don't need a Vicky Donor for my child, I need a father. I don't want to be a single mother. I don't know how this will happen, but I really wish it does. I just hope there comes a solution for this as I still have my eggs frozen."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had once said in Bigg Boss that she had got her eggs frozen. The actress had said that her husband Ritesh was already married earlier, and even has a child. She admitted that he doesn't want to reveal his identity to the world. If reports are to be believed, when Rakhi's mother was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, Ritesh took care of all her hospital bills.

During an interaction with Salman Khan in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant said that she would use Rs 14 lakh for the further treatment of her mother Jaya Sawant. Well, her thoughts are indeed praiseworthy, and fans can't stop praising her for the same.

Talking about the show, Rubina Dilaik won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy by beating Rahul Vaidya. Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant ended up at third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

