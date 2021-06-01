Rohan Mehra On Karan Mehra’s Arrest After Hitting Wife Nisha Rawal: I Have Never Seen Him Losing His Temper

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has been arrested by Mumbai Police reportedly after hitting his wife Nisha Rawal amid a fight on Monday (May 31, 2021). The Goregaon Police had taken Karan into custody after his wife Nisha filed an FIR against him. The cops have put domestic violence charges against the Bigg Boss 10 contestant and initiated the investigation. Notably, the actor has been given bail by the police.

Well, the news has indeed left Karan Mehra fans as well as his friends from the industry in shock. Recently, Rohan Mehra, who played the role of Karan's son Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, expressed his shock over this issue and preferred not to comment on it.

He told the portal, "I am extremely shocked to read the news. But I won't like to comment on the matter at the moment as I feel it's their personal life and they only know what has gone wrong." Rohan further stated that Karan Mehra has been very respectful with everyone. The actor also revealed that he has never seen him raising his voice at people.

"I know him since last 5-6 years and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards everyone working with him on the sets including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody. In fact, we have stayed together in Bigg Boss where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult but there also, he was the one who has always maintained his calm," Rohan Mehra added.

Meanwhile, reports say that Nisha Rawal has got stitches on her head after Karan hit her in anger. For the unversed, a few weeks ago, reports were stating that all is not well between them. The couple even had rubbished the rumours about the trouble in their marriage. Let us tell you that the couple has a 4-year-old son Kavish.