Rohit Verma On Karan Mehra & Nisha Spat: Hope Whatever Is Best For Them Takes Place Without Pain & Ugliness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested for allegedly beating up his actress-wife Nisha Rawal at their residence in Mumbai. Hours after getting arrested, the actor was released on bail from the police station. Post his bail, Karan made shocking revelations about his wife and said that it was she who smashed her head on the wall. He also revealed that she raised her voice on him after he refused to pay high alimony.

Recently, Karan Mehra's co-star Rohan Mehra had expressed his shock over the former's arrest and had said that he had never seen him losing temper. He refused o comment on the matter as he feels that it their personal life and only they know what has gone wrong. Now, Rohit Verma has echoed the same.

The fashion designer, who is also good friend to the couple, said that what exactly went wrong or what is the truth only they know and hoped that whatever is best for them takes place without pain and ugliness.

Karan Mehra Makes Shocking Revelations, Says 'Nisha Rawal Spat On Me, Smashed Her Head On The Wall'

Rohit Verma said, "Every couple have their ups and downs in life. I feel that is what makes a relationship, the same incident happening in any normal family will not be so exposed as it happens with the celebs, their life is all in front of the public. What exactly went wrong or what is the truth only they know what goes on between."

Rohan Mehra On Karan Mehra's Arrest After Hitting Wife Nisha Rawal: I Have Never Seen Him Losing His Temper

He further added, "Nisha and Karan have always been such a wonderful people. We all love them and look forward to their company, but destiny has its own way. Each and every human goes through the dark patch in life and all these lows also come with a blessing, so let's hope whatever is best for them takes place without much pain and ugliness. I pray for early peace and respite between them, rest the truth will surface in a proper course of time."