Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Prequel Title Revealed! Giaa To Be Paired Opposite Mohammad Nazim? (Read Details)

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was one of the popular shows on television. Recently, the makers of the show came up with the second season and there were reports that there will be prequel of the popular family drama as well. AS per TOI report, the show has finally got its title!

As per the report, the prequel will be called Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Earlier, there were reports that Giaa Manek, who played the role of original Gopi Bahu in the first season, will reprise the role, but her character in prequel is being named Gopika.

On the other hand, Mohammad Nazim, who played Gopi bahu's husband Ahem Modi, will again be seen playing her (Gopika's) spouse. His character will be called Saksham.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The show has been titled finally. The names of the characters are different because it's a new show with a different story. The shoot is expected to commence by the end of July and the show will hit the tube by the end of next month or in the first week of September. We are in the process of finalising everything so that the show can go on floors as per the schedule."

The report revealed that Giaa hasn't confirmed that she will be a part of the show. She had told BT, "I have a few projects in hand. Destiny will decide which one I will choose. As of now, I can't comment on this. If everything gets confirmed then I will be happy to share the good news. And it could be any show."

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel, who played the role of Kokilaben in the first season, will also be a part of prequel. Regarding the same, Rupal's assistant had revealed that the actress is in talks with the makers. Also, it was said that since Rupal was hospitalised, the shooting was delayed and as soon as she recovers completely, the team will begin shooting.

Apparently, SNS prequel will be a fairy tale romance on the lines of the story of Cinderella, whose life will change for the better after she meets her Prince Charming.