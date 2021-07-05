EXCLUSIVE! Lovey Sasan Plans To Get Back To Work After Second Baby; Reveals Kind Of Roles She Is Looking For

Lovey Sasan, who became a household name with her role of Paridhi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, married Koushik Krishnamurthy in February 2019 and moved to Bengaluru. The couple welcomed baby boy Royce, in February, last year. Recently, the actress took to social media to announce her second pregnancy with an adorable post. Sharing a cute picture of elder son Royce running towards camera, she wrote, "We're so excited to announce our little family is growing by 2 feet🤰👶❤️🦶." His t-shirt had 'soon to be big brother' written on it.

Lovey told Filmibeat, "I can't express my excitement in my words. I'm so very prepared to welcome my kid. With each day, I'm feeling sense of joy and I feel more connected to my kid. I'm just waiting to deliver the child n hug the baby."

When asked about her thoughts on motherhood, she said, "I feel motherhood is the best feeling ever. You feel so responsible and powerful. You just can't let go small things connected to your child. I can feel my child all 24 hours. I feel it's the best thing happens to every girl."

Reports suggest that the actress will return to work after delivery. When we asked about the same, she said, "Yes, I'm planning to get back to work once I get free from my second kid responsibility. For now, I wish to live this precious moment. And enjoy each second of it."

It is being said that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya prequel is also being planned. When asked if she was approached for the show, she said, "Yes, I read the news. But I'm not part of it as of now."

When asked what kind of roles she would be looking forward to, she said, "I want to play strong and challenging characters. I'm even open for digital n movies and TV is always something I'm too much connected with."