Sambhavna Seth Blames Hospital For Her Father's Demise; Actress To Take Legal Action

Sambhavna Seth's father, who was apparently admitted for his COVID-19 treatment, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 9. Ever since then the actress has been sharing posts about missing him. A few days ago, she shared a picture with him and said (in caption) that it was not just COVID which killed him. A few hours ago, she shared a video, wherein she blamed hospital for her father's demise. She also revealed in her post that she will take legal action against the hospital.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote, "They Killed my Father. As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats. Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which i have faced."

She added in her caption as to how she fight for the truth as her father taught her. She futher wrote, "Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father. Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldnt fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video with hashtags #justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder."

She concluded by sharing how her lawyers are preparing to fight for justice and wrote, "My lawyers Adv @rohitarora1914 and @adv.koshima Senior Associates @lexlaureate, a renowned Delhi Law Firm, are in process of initiating the legal battle."

Fans supported her and commented on her post by mentioning that they are with her and asked her to stay strong.