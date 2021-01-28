Sana Khan On A Video Highlighting Her Past: I Am So Heartbroken Right Now

Ever since Sana Khan announced her exit from showbiz and married Surat-based businessman Mufti Anas, netizens have been trolling the former actress by taking a dig at her past relationships. For the unversed, Sana was earlier in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis, but the couple had an ugly break-up due to some differences between them.

Cut to present, Sana Khan recently shared an Instagram post, in which she revealed that somebody has been constantly making videos against her and highlighting her past in a bad way. The Jai Ho fame took to Instagram and penned a note which reads, "Some people are making such negative videos on me from so long but I have been patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past and talking absolutely rubbish about it. Don't you know it's a sin to make that person realise about it when the person has done tauba?? I am so heartbroken right now."

Sana captioned the post as, "I don't wanna name the person coz I don't wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can't support someone n be nice be quiet. Don't put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time."

On a related note, Sana got married to Mufti Anas on November 20, 2020. In October 2020, the actress announced that she is quitting the glamour industry to 'serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator'.

