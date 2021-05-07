Sasural Simar Ka 2 Actor Rajeev Paul Tests Positive For COVID-19

Rajeev Paul, who plays the role of Giriraj Oswal in Sasural Simar Ka 2, has tested positive for COVID-19 after flying down from Agra to Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram account to reveal the same. He said that he has under home isolation and although he has tested positive for the virus, he is fit and fine.

He shared his picture, which had a note that read as, "Raah me unse Mulaqaat ho gayi Jisse Darte Thhe Vahi baat ho gayi. I'm a positive person and now tested positive. But am absoultely fit, fine and energetic, home quarantined. Back in action soon."

He captioned the picture as, "Yes my reports came today and am #POSITIVE I traveled from Agra on Friday 30th April to Mumbai and on Tuesday 4th May I felt feverish, instantly got in touch with Drs and they adviced me home rest and medicines got the test booked for 5th April and today 07th May got the result as Positive."

Further, giving update of his health, the actor wrote, "But am absolutely fit and fine and energetic. Treating today as Day 4 as I've already been under medication. Nothing to worry. I stay by myself so nothing to really worry...about home isolation. My entertainment shall continue both on TV (already shot q a few episodes ) and here on #socialmedia. Do until then keep yourself healthy happy hydrated masked up and pray for all and the world to recover...."

His co-star Radhika Muthukumar commented, "Get well soon and take care," Sapna Thakurr wrote, "Get well soon 👍👍" and Sampada Vaze commented, "Get well soon."

His fans too wished him a speedy recovery.