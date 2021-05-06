Imlie's Faisal Sayed Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says In Spite Of Taking All Precautions He Got Infected

Faisal Sayed, who plays the role of Gashmeer's brother Dhruv in Star Plus' popular show Imlie, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram account to break the news.

The actor revealed in his post that in spite of taking all precautions he tested positive. He said that he is at home quarantine. He asked everyone to step out only if absolutely necessary, stay safe at home and mask up.

Faisal wrote, "So in spite of taking all the necessary precaution, I have tested positive for COVID-19. At home quarantine, taking all the required medicines and rest. Request all who may have come in contact with me to in the past few days to get themselves tested. Please be at home and venture out only if absolutely necessary. Stay fit. Stay strong. Mask up."

Also Read: Here's Why Sanaya Irani Won't Do Khatron Ke Khiladi & Bigg Boss

For the uninitiated, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown and shooting of the shows are halted. Several shows have shifted their locations to other places like Goa and Hyderabad. Imlie, that features Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles, has shifted to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Several celebrities are affected due to the second wave of Coronavirus. A few actors who tested positive for COVID-19 recently are- Patiala Babes actor Anirudhh Dave, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki's Rubina Dilaik, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Mohit Raina and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Hina Khan.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Registrations Begin May 10; Here's What This KBC Season's Theme Is!

Recently, Parth Samthaan and Himanshi Khurana took their first jab. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor also urged everyone to get vaccinated as well.