      Sasural Simar Ka 2 Producer Confirms Dipika Kakar's Track Is Over; Reveals How They Plan To Take Show Ahead

      Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. The new season started in April 2021 and features Avinash Mukherjee (as Aarav) and Radhika Muthukumar (as choti Simar) in the lead roles. From first season, Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia were retained. However, recently, there were reports that Dipika's role has ended in the show as Gitanjali (badi maa/Jayati Bhatia) pushed her out of the house for getting choti Simar and Aarav married.

      Now, the producer Pavan Kumar himself has confirmed that Dipika's track has ended in the show. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "The track is over for now. Dipika is our original Simar and she is like family for us. We have worked with her for a long time in Sasural Simar Ka and it has been a happy association."

      When asked about how they plan to take it forward post Dipika's exit, he said that they don't work for ratings. He also added that most of their shows have had slow start in the beginning but later it picked the pace and ran for over years.

      Sasural Simar Ka 2 SPOILER: Aarav To Save Simar Who Is Attacked By Goons; Dipika Kakar To Exit?

      He said, "We are creative people and don't work for ratings. Most of our shows have had a slow start in the beginning and then they have picked up so well, that they ran for years. Sasural Simar Ka 2 also has a good story and it will prove to be even more entertaining in the coming months."

      For the uninitiated, SSK 2 also stars Karan Sharma, Rajeev Paul, Aarav Chowdhary, Shital Thakkar and Vibha Bhagat.

      Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 16:50 [IST]
      X