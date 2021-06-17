Sasural Simar Ka 2 SPOILER: Aarav To Save Simar Who Is Attacked By Goons; Dipika Kakar To Exit?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 has been in the news since its inception. In the latest episode, we saw how Reema (Tanya Sharma) leaves for beauty contest leaving choti Simar (who is wearing Reema's wedding outfit) in the mandap to marry Aarav (Avinash Mukherjee). Reema rushes to the venue, but by then choti Simar (Radhika Muthukumar) would have got married to Aarav. At mooh dikhai, everyone gets shocked seeing choti Simar in place of Reema.

In the upcoming episode, during Grahpravesh, Oswal family will insult choti Simar, but badi Simar (Dipika Kakar) will support her and tries to convince badi maa (Jayati Bhatia) that choti Simar is the right bahu for the family. However, Gitanjali (badi maa) gets furious with her and she pushes badi Simar out of the show. This apparently hints at Dipika Kakar's exit. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, Aarav is angry too, but badi Simar tries to convince him by telling that he is now married to choti Simar, who is his responsibility.

Apparently, choti Simar is also thrown out of the house, who gets stuck outside as goons attack her. As badi Simar had reminded of his responsibility, he fights with goons and saves choti Simar from them. He also gets his wife back home.

On the other hand, Reema, who watches all these, is irked and decides to get Aarav back in her life.

Well, it has to be seen how choti Simar impresses her husband Aarav and Oswal family? Will Reema cross all her limits to get Aarav back in her life?

Meanwhile talking about the wedding track, Tanya Sharma (Reema) had told a leading daily, "Radhika and I are very close to each other, she is like my sister. The shoot for the wedding sequence is one that I am always going to remember. We tried and tested amazing attires while adding our own quirks and conversations to the experience. It was fun as we experimented with Jewellery and make-up. It felt like I was actually preparing for my real wedding. This wedding sequence is going to be filled with ultimate drama and entertainment and I hope the viewers will love it as much as we do."