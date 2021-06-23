Shalin Bhanot Helps Sex Workers Of Mumbai’s Kamathipura; Reveals Shocking Story About Their Earnings

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way of living of many people. Notably, many sectors got affected due to the crisis as people are finding it difficult to survive during these tough times. Amidst all, sex workers have also faced a lot of trouble due to the lockdown and pandemic. Hence, TV actor Shalin Bhanot recently visited Mumbai's famous red-light area, known as Kamathipura to help more than 1300 sex workers.

The Roadies 2 fame provided ration and basic necessities such as soaps and masks to over 100 families of sex workers in Mumbai's Kamathipura. While interacting with them, Shalin Bhanot found out that they have been soliciting for Rs 50. He shared a couple of videos from Kamathipura on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "I suddenly fell desolate & bereft as my car made way into the tiny lanes of Mumbai's damned Kamathipura. During the second lockdown, I felt restless & wanted to put my able self to greater good. There is no dearth of generosity & humanity in this era we all call Kalyug. There are civilians moving moutains & helping the needy. Also emerged a massiah in @sonu_sood bhaiya who inspired us to walk the less traveled path. I did my research & learnt how our red-light area wasn't fortunate enough to get anyone's attention. I got through one social worker from the area. When he mentioned women solicit themselves for as low as Rs. 50. I was numb. I wanted to get people together, raise funds for them but they always say, lead by example. So I did whatever little I could. Learnt about their immediate needs & tried to help about 100 families. When I was just about to take leave, some women ran up to me, their eyes moist, they tied their dupatta for a mask, they joined hands & I haven't felt this hopeless in the longest time. I'll try my best but I also need you guys to come forward & help me. I'm genuinely looking for suggestions. Can we try to save our women?" (sic)

Watch the videos here

Apart from that, Shalin Bhanot shared a statement with the media, in which he said, "It came as a shock to me that women had no food to put on the table for their families in that area and they had to resort to soliciting their bodies for as low as Rs 50. Most of them don't have basic essentials like a mask or sanitation products. People are generous & across India, various funds have been raised towards the poor & oppressed but unfortunately during these tough times most of us really haven't thought of how the sex workers must be surviving amidst strict lockdowns."

Shalin was completely heartbroken after learning about the sex workers' horrifying living conditions. "A social worker reached out, he wanted to bring to light the horrifying living conditions of the sex workers in the area & to bring it to the attention of the privileged communities to come forward & help. I was quite shaken after my visit and I hope that many more come in to help them," the actor added.

Talking about Shalin Bhanot's career, Shalin Bhanot has featured in several TV shows such as Aahat, Kulvaddhu, Sangam, Naaginn, Dill Mill Gayye, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Naagin 4 and so on. He was also a part of movies like Pyare Mohan, Devdoot and Love Ke Fundey. Shalin had got married to actress Dalljiet Kaur in 2009. The couple also have a son. They had even participated in Nach Baliye 4 and emerged as winners. However, after 6 years of marriage, the couple got divorced.