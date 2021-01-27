Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With Sidharth Shukla; BB 13 Winner Throws Her Into Pool [Videos]

Punjabi Singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill turned 27 today. To make her birthday memorable, the entertainer threw a midnight bash for her close friends including rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz shared some videos of the thrilling birthday bash on her Instagram account.

In one of the videos, naughty Sidharth Shukla can be seen throwing her into the swimming pool. Well, the singer is looking cute in a white night suit, as she looks damn excited and happy while cutting her birthday cake. After cutting the cake, Sidharth and another friend of Shehnaaz lift her and take her close to the pool.

They later swing her 27 times and throw into the swimming pool. Shehnaaz looks completely overwhelmed with their gesture of celebration. Well, this must be a special moment for SidNaaz fans, as they can't stop gushing over their favourites' sweet celebration.

For the unversed, in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen getting closer to each other. Shehnaaz often confessed her love for Sidharth, but after the show, their fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmation about their relationship. Sidharth has never admitted his love for her and always said that they are just good friends.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also featured in several music videos like 'Bhula Dunga', 'Shona Shona' and so on. On the professional front, Sidharth Shukla will next be seen in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's upcoming show Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

