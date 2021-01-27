Shehnaaz Gill’s Birthday: Shehnaazians Pour In Warm Birthday Wishes For The Singer

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is celebrating her birthday. The actor-singer who was already a celebrated name in the Punjabi industry further rose to prominence for her stint on the reality show. Be it her innocent and naughty antics or her closeness to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz was adored by her fans on the show. So it was inevitably not a surprise that the fans of the Veham singer who call themselves, Shehnaazians fondly, started trending, #HBDShehnaazGill on the occasion of her birthday, pouring out some lovely birthday wishes for her.

From sending out some beautiful message for her to remembering her fond memories on Bigg Boss 13, fans flooded Twitter with their wishes. Some of her fans also shared some pictures of her birthday celebration today. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Happy Birthday shehnaaz .Baba ji bless you both and protect you from all evil eyes #SidNaaz #HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/CYLKzUYTBs — monika makin ❤️Shona Shona (@monika_makin) January 27, 2021

Everyone loves her,

She is Everyone's Favorite.

She Is Our Cutie, our Gorgeous Doll

She is Shehnaaz Kaur Gill@ishehnaaz_gill

.

.#HBDShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/J8OUpE5Fh6 — Sadiya🇧🇩❤️HBD Shehnaaz❤️ (@Its_Crz_Sadiya) January 26, 2021

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill's birthday celebration, the singer celebrated her special day amidst her close family and friends. Her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla also joined in the celebration. Shehnaaz was recently seen in the popular music video, Shona Shona along with Sidharth which struck a favourable chord with their fans.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla Party In Goa; Their Dance Video Goes Viral

Also Read: Best TV Jodi 2020: From Erica-Parth To Shraddha-Dheeraj, On-Screen Jodis Who Ruled TV This Year!