Shivangi Joshi On Her Equation With Mohsin Khan: It’s Good & It Has Always Been Good

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were one of the most loved jodi on-screen and off-screen as well. Even now fans miss them and want to watch them together. After leap in YRKKH, Shivangi Joshi bagged Balika Vadhu in which she is paired opposite Randeep Rai.

The viewers are appreciating Shivangi's performance as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 but they are missing Naira as they are habituated to see her in the latter character. Shivangi admits that she doesn't want to move on as the character is close to her heart and always will be.

Shivangi revealed to HT that she is still in touch with all the cast members of her previous show and said that they are like her family.

Although fans love the new Balika Vadhu 2 jodi, they have been missing YRKKH's KaiRa/ShivIn. It has to be recalled that the duo were rumoured to be exes and the equation between the two has always been a topic of contention.

When asked if she is in touch with her co-star Mohsin Khan and she said "Yeah, of course. I'm in touch with everyone, it's just time kam milta hai, so we don't talk much."

Regarding the equation between the two, initially she asked to skip the question politely, but later she said, "It's good and it has always been good."

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti & Shabir Talk About Their First Impressions; Reveals What Made Them Choose Darmiyaan

Chahatt Khanna Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Rohan Gandotra

When asked if it is difficult for her to move on from relationships generally, the actress said that it depends as she is a sensitive person and over-emotional, so it's difficult. She added that it hurts when a relationship or friendship doesn't work out. She concluded by saying, "Being emotional is fine but I get overly emotional and start crying. It troubles me often. So I just want to stay just emotional."