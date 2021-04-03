Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Reacts To Palak Meeting Her Father Raja After 13 Years

A few days ago, Shweta Tiwari had broken her silence over her husband Abhinav Kohli's allegations on not letting him meet his son Reyansh. She had also reacted to Abhinav sharing videos and recordings on social media and had said that he had told her that his one post is enough to spoil her reputation. However, later Abhinav reacted to her allegations saying he had not told any lies in his posts.

It has to be recalled that recently, Palak Tiwari met her father Raja Chaudhary recently and the latter had shared picture on his Instagram account. He was all praise for Palak and Shweta. Now, Abhinav has reacted to Palak and Raja's meeting and saying that it should be a strong message for Shweta.

Abhinav was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am very happy. And this should be a strong message not only to Shweta but all the parents realise from Palak and Raja's meeting that even after you keep a child away for 13 years from the father. The child will meet and hug him and click a selfie which she did. Palak is such a makeup enthusiast, a fashion diva and so good with her styling. But did people notice a daughter's face that day. No make-up and fashion, just love for her father. After 13 years also if your daughter is meeting her biological father with this much love then what is the point of keeping me away from my son?"

There are also speculations that Abhinav is trying to be in touch with Shweta's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary to get his support in his fight with her. However, Abhinav denied the reports and said that they indeed got in touch but through a message conversation and the first one to initiate was him. He added that in June, when he started speaking with the media about Shweta about his differences, Raja had messaged him and asked what's happening. It is then he told Raja everything.

Abhinav further added, "I told him that I used to think that you were wrong but today I realise that even I am being separated from my child. I will not say Raja was perfect and Shweta was at fault during their split. But I would definitely say one thing which is common between me and him that our children were forcefully separated. And depression of being separated from the child is very severe which I can tell you by my own experience."

Well, we wonder what Shweta or Raja have to say about this.

