Sidharth Shukla To Promote Broken But Beautiful 3 On Dance Deewane 3: Report

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee-starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 recently released on ALTBalaji and as expected, it is ruling the internet. Notably, fans just loved Sidharth's portrayal of a romantic and obsessed lover boy, Agastya Rao, as they shower immense love and praises on social media. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the web series has reportedly become a part of the top 5 web series watched last week.

Amidst all, a report published in TellyChakkar suggests that Sidharth Shukla will be gracing the sets of Dance Deewane 3, judged by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The Bigg Boss 13 winner will reportedly be promoting Broken But Beautiful 3 on the show.

A source close to the development informed the same portal, "Sidharth will be shooting for an integration episode of Broken But Beautiful 3 on Dance Deewane 3. Sidharth will be visiting the set tomorrow in Umbergaon where we will see him as a special guest along with judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia."

Looks like the episode is going to be an amazing one to witness on TV. After all, Sidharth Shukla's association with Colors is quite popular in the Indian TV industry. The actor has worked in the channel's popular shows like Dil Se Dil Tak and Balika Vadhu. Apart from that, he has won Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 as well. Moreover, he had also hosted the 6th and 7th seasons of India's Got Talent.

Talking about Broken But Beautiful 3, the show received a positive response from the masses. Especially, its music is loved by all. Let us tell you, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi have also made cameo appearances in the show.