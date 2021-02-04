Simba Nagpal On Intimate Scenes: If The Script Demands It, I Have No Issues

Simba Nagpal, who is currently playing the lead role in Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, recently opened up about his career, childhood, and heartbreaks. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor also spoke about intimate scenes on the digital platform.

When asked about the bold and intimate scenes in the web shows, Simba Nagpal said, "If the character and script is good I don't care about the platform. I don't even care how much they are paying. The role should excite me. On digital platform, it will be controversial if I take names of a few shows, which unnecessarily show nudity, abusive language and such. There's no requirement, but just to titillate audience there's faltu ki nudity in some web shows. If the script demands, I have no issues."

Simba Nagpal shot to fame with Splitsvilla 11, and performed exceedingly well in the show. Though he didn't win the dating reality show, he caught everyone's attention with his charm. But do you know, when he had entered the show, Simba's parents supported him for the same.

While speaking about the inhibitions about the same, the Shakti actor said, "When I entered Splitsvilla, I had no idea about how to face a camera. I had no clue about what is acting. I was a very bhola-bhala bachha, I still am. I wouldn't understand why they would be so manipulative or stupid at times. Later I realised they were acting. As for me, I was there to do tasks. The tasks attracted me in Splitsvilla. I was just being myself. My mindset was to do all the tasks and win the show. I didn't go to make any connection or play games. Later when I realised that these things were also important, it was too late. The family was happy. For them, it was like a dreamland as they were not from the industry. My mom was very happy seeing me working hard."

Simba Nagpal has achieved many things in his life at a very young age. He even bought a luxury sports sedan at the age of 25. Speaking about his passion for cars, he said, "Don't give me money, give me cars. (Laughs) This feels like I have achieved and fulfilled one of my dreams. This is my first step."

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE! Republic Day Spl: Shubhangi Atre, Kunal Jaisingh & Others Recall Their Fondest Memories

Talking about Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the Simba Nagpal-starrer also features Jigyasa Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry and others in pivotal roles. It airs on Colors at 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

Also Read : Salman Zaidi Quits Splitsvilla X3 Due To Health Issues; Has THIS Special Message For Fans