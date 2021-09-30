Super Dancer 4 To Go Off-Air Due To Low TRP Ratings; To Be Replaced By India’s Best Dancer 2: Report

Sony TV's show Super Dancer season 4 judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu is reportedly going off-air in October 2021. According to the Bollywood Life report, the dance reality show is not getting good TRP points as was expected earlier. Hence, makers have decided to take it off-air in the first half of October 2021. It has to be noted that Super Dancer 4 will be replaced by India's Best Dancer 2 on the same time slot from October 16.

The channel has already released several promos of the upcoming show, and fans are curious to know what will happen with Super Dancer 4. Let us tell you, the show has not witnessed any elimination in the past few episodes. Thus, the makers are reportedly planning to evict 7 contestants in just 4 episodes of the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few reports also suggest that the makers could change the timings of Super Dancer 4 as the show has just completed its half portion. Talking about the kids' dance reality show, it was in the news for Shilpa Shetty's absence after her husband Raj Kundra's involvement in the infamous p*rnography case. Now, she is back on the show and viewers are happy to see her.

On the other hand, India's Best Dancer 2 will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. IBD 2 is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses and fans are waiting for its first episode. Stay tuned!