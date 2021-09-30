Super Dancer 4 To Go Off-Air Due To Low TRP Ratings; To Be Replaced By India’s Best Dancer 2: Report

Sony
TV's
show
Super
Dancer
season
4
judged
by
Shilpa
Shetty,
Geeta
Kapur
and
Anurag
Basu
is
reportedly
going
off-air
in
October
2021.
According
to
the
Bollywood
Life
report,
the
dance
reality
show
is
not
getting
good
TRP
points
as
was
expected
earlier.
Hence,
makers
have
decided
to
take
it
off-air
in
the
first
half
of
October
2021.
It
has
to
be
noted
that
Super
Dancer
4
will
be
replaced
by
India's
Best
Dancer
2
on
the
same
time
slot
from
October
16.
The
channel
has
already
released
several
promos
of
the
upcoming
show,
and
fans
are
curious
to
know
what
will
happen
with
Super
Dancer
4.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
show
has
not
witnessed
any
elimination
in
the
past
few
episodes.
Thus,
the
makers
are
reportedly
planning
to
evict
7
contestants
in
just
4
episodes
of
the
show.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
A
few
reports
also
suggest
that
the
makers
could
change
the
timings
of
Super
Dancer
4
as
the
show
has
just
completed
its
half
portion.
Talking
about
the
kids'
dance
reality
show,
it
was
in
the
news
for
Shilpa
Shetty's
absence
after
her
husband
Raj
Kundra's
involvement
in
the
infamous
p*rnography
case.
Now,
she
is
back
on
the
show
and
viewers
are
happy
to
see
her.
On
the
other
hand,
India's
Best
Dancer
2
will
be
judged
by
Malaika
Arora,
Geeta
Kapur
and
Terence
Lewis.
The
show
will
be
hosted
by
Maniesh
Paul.
IBD
2
is
creating
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses
and
fans
are
waiting
for
its
first
episode.
Stay
tuned!